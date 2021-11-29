eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $459,125.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $459,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $631,250.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $666,125.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $544,750.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $495,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $564,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $548,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $567,250.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $630,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $565,125.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $36.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.16. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.09 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.05 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.33% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. eXp World’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the second quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 1,126.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the third quarter worth $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 46.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 451.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

