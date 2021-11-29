Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the second quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the second quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM stock opened at $62.49 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $37.97 and a 1-year high of $66.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $264.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.