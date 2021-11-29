Fantasy Sports Trading 77.1% Higher This Week (DFS)

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 82.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 28th. Fantasy Sports has a market cap of $378,812.33 and approximately $3.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fantasy Sports has traded 77.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fantasy Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0684 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fantasy Sports alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00043603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00008850 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.33 or 0.00236555 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00088719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Fantasy Sports Coin Profile

Fantasy Sports (CRYPTO:DFS) is a coin. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,535,031 coins. Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com . The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken . Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @dfstoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Users can play DFS games, invest their winnings, and withdraw them quickly to exchanges without facing bots, insider gaming, unfair play or other issues that the current DFS markets face today. DFS feature its own network of unique games exclusively found on Digital Fantasy Sports that no other site has. Instead of complicated verification processes, DFS users can sign up for an online wallet just by using their email. We don’t have any limitations on countries, territories, or nationalities. Everyone can play. With the development and attractions of the cryptocurrency technology, a lot can be done to benefit the players and fans- bringing them more earnings, better cashing out systems as well as more fantasy games. Digital Fantasy Sports has created an ER20 token called DFS that provides a simple secure interface between the players and the league action that they love. DFS is used as an in-game currency on our Digital Fantasy Sports Network creating a transparent network based on Blockchain and Smart Contract technology. “

Fantasy Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantasy Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fantasy Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantasy Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.