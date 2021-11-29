Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Stock Position Decreased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 7.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,011 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Farmers National Banc were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 53,087 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 36,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 21,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Farmers National Banc in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. 41.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Frank J. Monaco purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Muransky purchased 9,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $134,347.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 21,500 shares of company stock worth $335,152. Company insiders own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

FMNB stock opened at $17.77 on Monday. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $18.99. The firm has a market cap of $503.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $35.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.95 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 37.40% and a return on equity of 16.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.78%.

Several research firms have commented on FMNB. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Farmers National Banc from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

