FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,262 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of FARO Technologies worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in FARO Technologies by 1,246.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FARO Technologies by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FARO Technologies stock opened at $71.99 on Monday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.29 and a 12-month high of $97.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 67.28 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.50.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). FARO Technologies had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

