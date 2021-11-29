Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 2,209.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,893,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,370 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter worth about $189,782,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 95.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,677,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,806 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 17.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,676,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,001 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 92.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,563,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,120 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FAST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

In other news, VP Reyne K. Wisecup sold 21,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,200,396.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.20 per share, for a total transaction of $53,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $159,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,294. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $60.11 on Monday. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $61.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.57.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 72.26%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

