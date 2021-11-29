Ferguson plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ferguson plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Monday.

Get Ferguson alerts:

FERGY stock remained flat at $$119.49 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,074. Ferguson has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $268.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.49.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.