Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 23,153 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,153 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $29,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000.

BATS:EFV opened at $49.29 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.19.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

