Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 2,704 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in 3M were worth $41,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.08.

MMM stock opened at $175.52 on Monday. 3M has a 1-year low of $163.38 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

