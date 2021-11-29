Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 79,543 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 903,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,543 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $41,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.4% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 67,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on WFC shares. TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $48.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $198.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $52.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.14 and a 200 day moving average of $47.10.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.