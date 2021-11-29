Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 375,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,398 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $72,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $188.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $173.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $157.72 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.28.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 59.05%.

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

