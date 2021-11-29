Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 8,580 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 518,917 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $35,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 65.2% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Argus lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.79.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE COP opened at $71.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

