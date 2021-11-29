Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,587 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.34% of Cincinnati Financial worth $62,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,664,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,060,084,000 after acquiring an additional 126,466 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,530,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,344,630,000 after acquiring an additional 290,957 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,282,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,756,000 after acquiring an additional 44,453 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,493,000 after acquiring an additional 73,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 11.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,981,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,141,000 after acquiring an additional 200,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

CINF stock opened at $117.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $127.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.