Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $48,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RTX opened at $83.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.96. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $92.32. The company has a market cap of $124.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 92.73%.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.54.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

