Fifth Third Bancorp Has $30.98 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $30,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 17,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 904,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,082,000 after buying an additional 105,599 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 73.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 440,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,106,000 after buying an additional 186,057 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 57,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 98.1% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 7,893 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $81.30 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.00 and a 12 month high of $82.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.58 and its 200-day moving average is $82.00.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

