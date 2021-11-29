Fifth Third Bancorp Has $66.07 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,926 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.05% of Starbucks worth $66,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 132.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $36,000. WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $110.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $95.92 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.45.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.

In other news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Argus lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

