Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 10,463 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $32,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYK. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 26.4% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,721,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $706,895,000 after acquiring an additional 568,957 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,861,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Stryker by 45.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,321,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $343,116,000 after acquiring an additional 410,574 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Stryker by 54.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 819,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $212,851,000 after acquiring an additional 290,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Stryker by 38.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 808,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $209,894,000 after purchasing an additional 224,318 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.32.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $243.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.