Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 3,540 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.12% of Parker-Hannifin worth $43,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PH. Vertical Research began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.06.

Shares of PH stock opened at $309.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $247.41 and a 1-year high of $334.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $304.77 and a 200 day moving average of $302.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.83%.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 4,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $1,334,992.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810 over the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

