Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,868 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,940 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in American Express were worth $37,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 119.6% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 571 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of American Express by 7.4% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 105,874 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $17,737,000 after buying an additional 7,279 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of American Express by 9.5% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,358 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 45.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,613 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $11,327,000 after buying an additional 21,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1.0% during the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,221 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. Stephens increased their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.68.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $156.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $121.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.33. American Express has a one year low of $112.10 and a one year high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

In other American Express news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

