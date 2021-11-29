Financial Contrast: INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) & Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR)

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) and Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for INDUS Realty Trust and Angel Oak Mortgage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INDUS Realty Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80 Angel Oak Mortgage 0 2 4 0 2.67

INDUS Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $76.20, suggesting a potential upside of 2.88%. Angel Oak Mortgage has a consensus target price of $19.83, suggesting a potential upside of 19.19%. Given Angel Oak Mortgage’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Angel Oak Mortgage is more favorable than INDUS Realty Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares INDUS Realty Trust and Angel Oak Mortgage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INDUS Realty Trust $37.39 million 20.15 -$11.06 million ($2.69) -27.54 Angel Oak Mortgage N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Angel Oak Mortgage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than INDUS Realty Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.9% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of Angel Oak Mortgage shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares INDUS Realty Trust and Angel Oak Mortgage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INDUS Realty Trust -40.95% -6.07% -2.85% Angel Oak Mortgage N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

INDUS Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Angel Oak Mortgage pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. INDUS Realty Trust pays out -22.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Angel Oak Mortgage beats INDUS Realty Trust on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INDUS Realty Trust

Indus Realty Trust, Inc. engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Angel Oak Mortgage

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

