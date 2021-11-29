Financial Survey: Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) and Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) and Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Sovos Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of Beyond Meat shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Beyond Meat shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sovos Brands and Beyond Meat’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sovos Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Beyond Meat $406.79 million 12.04 -$52.75 million ($2.01) -38.52

Sovos Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beyond Meat.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sovos Brands and Beyond Meat, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sovos Brands 0 0 11 0 3.00 Beyond Meat 7 9 2 0 1.72

Sovos Brands presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.83%. Beyond Meat has a consensus price target of $95.57, suggesting a potential upside of 23.45%. Given Sovos Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sovos Brands is more favorable than Beyond Meat.

Profitability

This table compares Sovos Brands and Beyond Meat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sovos Brands N/A N/A N/A Beyond Meat -27.22% -44.64% -10.08%

Summary

Sovos Brands beats Beyond Meat on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands Inc. is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es. Sovos Brands Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc. engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

