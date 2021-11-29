First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,157 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $77.13 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $70.09 and a 52 week high of $82.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

