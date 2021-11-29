First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 11,109 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,109 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,110.7% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,983,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,157,000 after acquiring an additional 22,542,402 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321,334 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,618,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942,851 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 86,873,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774,534 shares during the period. Finally, Yale University lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13,254.5% during the second quarter. Yale University now owns 4,406,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373,986 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $49.95 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.80.

