First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 272 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $535.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $516.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $446.01. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.51 and a one year high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.99, for a total transaction of $916,232.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $247,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,935 shares of company stock valued at $23,354,014. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.50.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

