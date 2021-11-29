First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,169 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 279.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 359.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 5,957 shares of company stock valued at $657,868 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.20.

NYSE:BBY opened at $114.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.13. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.93 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.37.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. Best Buy’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.13%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.