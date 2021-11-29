First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Takes $849,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000.

VYM opened at $108.22 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $88.97 and a 12 month high of $111.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.59.

