First Financial Bancorp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:FFBC)

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

First Financial Bancorp. has raised its dividend by 35.3% over the last three years. First Financial Bancorp. has a dividend payout ratio of 51.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Financial Bancorp. to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.4%.

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $23.88 on Monday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $15.98 and a 52-week high of $26.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $155.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,889 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $8,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

