First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund stock opened at $32.50 on Monday. First Trust BICK Index Fund has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $42.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.89.

Get First Trust BICK Index Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from First Trust BICK Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in First Trust BICK Index Fund by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund in the third quarter worth about $274,000. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund by 4.0% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund by 18.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund by 16.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust BICK Index Fund

First Trust BICK Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index call the ISE BICK (Brazil, India, China, South Korea) Index. The ISE BICK Index is designed to provide a benchmark for investors interested in tracking the largest and most liquid public companies that are domiciled in Brazil, India, Mainland China and South Korea.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BICK Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BICK Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.