First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Short Interest Up 1,575.0% in November

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 1,575.0% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the third quarter worth $1,108,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $276,000.

DALI stock opened at $26.61 on Monday. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $27.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.001 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%.

