First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Short Interest Up 900.0% in November

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
DVOL stock opened at $29.97 on Monday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $30.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.37.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.
