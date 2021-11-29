First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Short Interest Up 900.0% in November

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

DVOL stock opened at $29.97 on Monday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $30.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.37.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 48.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.