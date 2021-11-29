First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Short Interest Update

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 58.0% from the October 31st total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $433,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 239.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,918 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FGM traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.27. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,100. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.00. First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $49.02 and a 52 week high of $60.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%.

