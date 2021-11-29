First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.127 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 15.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE FPF opened at $24.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.21. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $26.26.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund engages in the investment current income and a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in 1999 is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

