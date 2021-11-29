First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Stock Holdings Reduced by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,379 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMB. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 39,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FMB opened at $56.86 on Monday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $55.99 and a twelve month high of $57.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.