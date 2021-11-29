First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 4.7% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 40.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Shares of FYT stock opened at $51.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.35. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $38.36 and a 12-month high of $54.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.