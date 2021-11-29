Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)’s share price rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.42 and last traded at $31.38. Approximately 945 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 55,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Star Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.92.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 46.12% and a return on equity of 22.87%. Analysts predict that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSBC. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter worth $76,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 285.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $175,000. 33.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

