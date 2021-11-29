FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

FLEX LNG has a payout ratio of 106.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

NYSE FLNG opened at $23.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.38. FLEX LNG has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $23.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 12.44%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FLEX LNG stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) by 51.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,123 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.21% of FLEX LNG worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

