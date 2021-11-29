Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Coverage Initiated at Siebert Williams Shank

Analysts at Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 54.20% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of FLNC opened at $34.37 on Monday. Fluence Energy has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

