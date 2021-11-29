Font Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $958.00 (FONT)

Font (CURRENCY:FONT) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 28th. One Font coin can currently be bought for $1.61 or 0.00002785 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Font has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Font has a total market capitalization of $784,636.59 and approximately $958.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Font alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00043301 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00008761 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.91 or 0.00235087 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.23 or 0.00088620 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Font Profile

Font (CRYPTO:FONT) is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,310 coins. The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Font

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Font directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Font should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Font using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Font Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Font and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.