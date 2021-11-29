Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) & Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Financial Contrast

Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) and Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Fortescue Metals Group pays an annual dividend of $6.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 24.7%. Freeport-McMoRan pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Freeport-McMoRan pays out 11.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Freeport-McMoRan has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Fortescue Metals Group and Freeport-McMoRan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortescue Metals Group N/A N/A N/A Freeport-McMoRan 18.45% 18.51% 8.49%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fortescue Metals Group and Freeport-McMoRan’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortescue Metals Group $22.28 billion 1.68 $10.30 billion N/A N/A Freeport-McMoRan $14.20 billion 3.85 $599.00 million $2.63 14.16

Fortescue Metals Group has higher revenue and earnings than Freeport-McMoRan.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Fortescue Metals Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Fortescue Metals Group and Freeport-McMoRan, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortescue Metals Group 3 1 1 0 1.60 Freeport-McMoRan 2 4 11 0 2.53

Fortescue Metals Group currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.58%. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus price target of $40.67, suggesting a potential upside of 9.20%. Given Freeport-McMoRan’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Freeport-McMoRan is more favorable than Fortescue Metals Group.

Volatility & Risk

Fortescue Metals Group has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freeport-McMoRan has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Freeport-McMoRan beats Fortescue Metals Group on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fortescue Metals Group

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc. engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico. The South America Mining segment includes Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile. The Indonesia Mining segment handles the operations of Grasberg minerals district that produces copper concentrate that contains significant quantities of gold and silver. The Molybdenum Mines segment includes the Henderson underground mine and Climax open-pit mine, both in Colorado. The Rod and Refining segment consists of copper conversion facilities located in North America and includes a refinery, rod mills, and a specialty copper products facility. The Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining segment smelts and refines copper concentrate and markets refined copper and precious metals in slimes. The Corporate, Other and Eliminations segment

