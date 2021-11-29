Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 9,175 Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.61% of Bar Harbor Bankshares worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 67.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 101,404 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $437,000. 51.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

NYSEAMERICAN:BHB opened at $29.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $444.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $32.94.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $36.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.80%.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

