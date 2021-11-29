Foundry Partners LLC Has $686,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.72, for a total transaction of $23,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $674,598.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,868,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,571,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,388,274. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $754.40.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,081.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 350.14, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $953.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $767.37.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.