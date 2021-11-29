Fountain (FTN) Trading Down 98.2% This Week

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded down 28.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. During the last week, Fountain has traded down 98.2% against the US dollar. One Fountain coin can now be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00001424 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fountain has a total market capitalization of $73.71 million and $282,210.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00042846 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00008620 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.18 or 0.00231555 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00088977 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Fountain

Fountain (CRYPTO:FTN) is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub . The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

