Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.60.

FRLN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Freeline Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of FRLN opened at $2.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.27. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $18.88.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.15. On average, analysts predict that Freeline Therapeutics will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 50.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,314 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $163,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $663,000. Institutional investors own 31.05% of the company’s stock.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

