Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 178.0% from the October 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRON. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in Frontier Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $15,557,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in Frontier Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $7,474,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Frontier Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $4,973,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $4,878,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Frontier Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $4,639,000.

FRON opened at $9.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76. Frontier Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.78.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

