FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU) Short Interest Up 300.0% in November

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of FTAAU stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.37. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,484. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.15. FTAC Athena Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $11.36.

Get FTAC Athena Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its position in FTAC Athena Acquisition by 44.8% in the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 42,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Athena Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Athena Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.