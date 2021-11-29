Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stake Boosted by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $159,389.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $29,700.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,087 shares of company stock valued at $295,054. 31.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FLGT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $97.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.14 and a 52-week high of $189.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.79.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.