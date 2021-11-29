FUNToken (FUN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $8.70 Million

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. During the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $213.08 million and $8.70 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUNToken coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00043523 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00008587 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.01 or 0.00235060 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.07 or 0.00088916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FUNToken Coin Profile

FUNToken is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,994,873,521 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FUNToken

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

