FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Issued By Cormark

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 25th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will earn $11.70 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.44. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.92 EPS.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CM. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.22.

NYSE CM opened at $114.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $123.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 732.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 35.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,230.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 214.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

