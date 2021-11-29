FY2022 EPS Estimates for Hamilton Thorne Ltd. Reduced by Analyst (CVE:HTL)

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hamilton Thorne in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 24th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.06.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hamilton Thorne in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

HTL stock opened at C$2.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.95, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of C$301.57 million and a P/E ratio of 93.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.96. Hamilton Thorne has a 52 week low of C$1.28 and a 52 week high of C$2.20.

Hamilton Thorne Company Profile

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

