Gather (GTH) Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges

Gather (CURRENCY:GTH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 28th. In the last week, Gather has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One Gather coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000356 BTC on exchanges. Gather has a total market capitalization of $20.58 million and approximately $936,088.00 worth of Gather was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00043315 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00008921 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.49 or 0.00232649 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00088727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Gather Coin Profile

Gather (CRYPTO:GTH) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2018. Gather’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,724,607 coins. The Reddit community for Gather is https://reddit.com/r/GatherNetwork . Gather’s official Twitter account is @Gath3r_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gather’s official message board is medium.com/@GatherNetwork . Gather’s official website is www.gather.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Gath3r is a platform designed to monetize websites that can be an addition to or replace monetizing a site with display advertising. It enables websites to earn from users who simply browse a site with our code embedded in it to mine cryptocurrencies with their unused computing power, called a CPU or GPU, which stands for computer processing unit and graphics processing unit. The GTH (ERC-20) is used to support the network with payments to website owners who elect to mine Gath3r, as well as allow users to stake the platform token. “

